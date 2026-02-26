POWER OF FIRE Series - Le Constellation 2026 case study (File 08)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Finally managed to track down a video that includes the exact start of the fire.
Note how close Cyane Panine, the waitress on top, had to get for those sparklers to ignite the foam. I would not consider the sound insulation to be all that flammable.
She did not survive the fire nor did the barman who was holding her up.