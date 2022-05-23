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Meanwhile the Donetsk Republic Peoples
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60 views • May 23, 2022
Army in the Mariupol aerea:
The Hangar Concert Complex welcomed guests again. This time the guys from the band "Zveroboy" and poetess Elena Zaslavskaya recharged the batteries for the soldiers - thank you very much!
The Hangar Concert Complex welcomed guests again. This time the guys from the band "Zveroboy" and poetess Elena Zaslavskaya recharged the batteries for the soldiers - thank you very much!
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