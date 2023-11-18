Israeli Air Force struck the UNRWA Al-Fahura School in the Jabalia Refugee Camp north of the Gaza Strip

Israeli Air Force struck the UNRWA "Al-Fahura" school (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/92461) in the Jabalia refugee camp north of the Gaza Strip.
Disturbing footage shows the aftermath of the strike on Al-Fahura school, housing displaced persons in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
About 200 people were killed and wounded in an Israeli strike on the Al-Fakhura school in the Gaza Strip, reports Al Jazeera
Cynthia... there are several videos from the school, may post only these few. Devastating how this can be allowed to happen for so long. #genocide
