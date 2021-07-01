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Garbage in, Garbage Out and What Else to Expect from Windows 11
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40 views • July 01, 2021
We will see a lot in Windows 11 as we saw in previous editions: great for the tech novice and assorted consumerists, bad for virtually everyone else. More effort spent in added convenience, and very little by way of meaningful change from a technical standpoint.
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