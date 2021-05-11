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Pine Needle Tea Video
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2393 views • May 11, 2021
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There are other known benefits that pine needle tea and the tea made from other conifers share, which include:
Analgesic
Antibacterial
Antifungal
Anti-inflammatory
Antimicrobial
Antioxidant
Antiseptic
Antitumor
Antitussive
Antiviral
Aromatic
Astringent
Decongestant
Detoxifying
Disinfectant
Diuretic
Expectorant
Immuno-modulating
Improves circulation
Invigorating
Lymphatic
Relaxing
Relieves nervous exhaustion and fatigue
Relieves sore muscles
Restorative
Tonic
Herbalists the world over have known all along about the benefits of this simple natural tea. Pine needle tea has been used medicinally worldwide for thousands of years.
Pine Needle Tea Video (3 min)
There are other known benefits that pine needle tea and the tea made from other conifers share, which include:
Analgesic
Antibacterial
Antifungal
Anti-inflammatory
Antimicrobial
Antioxidant
Antiseptic
Antitumor
Antitussive
Antiviral
Aromatic
Astringent
Decongestant
Detoxifying
Disinfectant
Diuretic
Expectorant
Immuno-modulating
Improves circulation
Invigorating
Lymphatic
Relaxing
Relieves nervous exhaustion and fatigue
Relieves sore muscles
Restorative
Tonic
Herbalists the world over have known all along about the benefits of this simple natural tea. Pine needle tea has been used medicinally worldwide for thousands of years.
Pine Needle Tea Video (3 min)
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