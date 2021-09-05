© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Tellinger - Dr Sam Osmanagic - World economic, Politics manipulation and mRNA technology. Ubuntu and Future of Humanity.
Follow
1
Share
Report
207 views • September 05, 2021
Michael Tellinger - Today’s situation on world economic, politics manipulation and mRNA technology. And solution with ONE small TOWN to CHANGE the World. interviewed by - Dr Sam Osmanagic -
Check out the UBUNTU MOUVEMENT.
For More Info Visit : https://michaeltellinger.com/
Check out the UBUNTU MOUVEMENT.
For More Info Visit : https://michaeltellinger.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.