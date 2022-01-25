BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Carrie Madej: Frequencies Of Weaponized Ingredients Found In COVID Shots + Serious Issues At Reawaken America Tour
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
926 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
1347 views • January 25, 2022
Recently, Dr. Carrie Madej discovered that not only were there several weaponized ingredients in the children's Pfizer COVID shot vials, but she obtained a list of all the frequencies of those ingredients, along with the rest. She claims the vial ingredients appear to not be quality controlled and amounts and ingredients vary not only from batch to batch, but vial to vial. She'll also speak from inside experience about what is taking place behind the scenes at the Reawakening America Tour and some of the idolatry and downright paganism that some who have been a part of it are engaged in.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-carrie-madej-frequencies-of-weaponized-ingredients-found-in-covid-shots-serious-issues-at-reawaken-america-tour-video/

Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive

Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia

https://sonsoflibertyradio.com

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com

Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/

Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
childrenvaccineone world religiontim brownshotsons of libertyinjectionpfizersetting brushfiresred state talk radiocovidgeneral michael flynndr carrie madejroman catholocismreawakening america tourweaponized ingredients
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Willow Tohi
The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

Mike Adams
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Cassie B.
Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Garrison Vance
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy