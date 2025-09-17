BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Natural Solutions to Common Health Problems with guest Chris Mullins
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
110 followers
33 views • 24 hours ago

What if the fatigue, brain fog, and chronic inflammation you’ve been living with aren’t just “part of getting older”? Our guest today shares how he turned his health around after years of poor sleep, recurring infections, anxiety, and low energy. Instead of masking symptoms with medications, he found lasting solutions through a yeast-free diet, targeted supplements, and natural hormone support.

By addressing the root causes of yeast overgrowth, nutritional imbalances, and declining testosterone, Chris lost weight, eliminated chronic symptoms, and regained his energy. With guidance from the team at Hotze Health & Wellness Center, he went from barely functioning to thriving, both personally and professionally.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Chris Mullins, for his powerful story. A reminder that you are in charge of your health. With the right program and commitment, it is possible to reclaim your vitality and feel younger, stronger, and more confident than ever.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

healthchronic inflammationfatiguebrain fogdr steven hotzewellness revolutionyeast overgrowth
