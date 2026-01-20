BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Panama Canal & God’s 45-Point Strategy to Save America — Special Report with Sheila Holm
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
114 followers
52 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers is joined by deep researcher, theologian, and patriot Sheila Holm for a prophetic breakdown of the hidden war being waged on America—and the divine counter-strategy to win it.


The Democrat Party Is Being Charged with RICO: Sheila unpacks the criminal conspiracy case building against the entire Democrat Party—and explains why this is only the beginning of a much larger reckoning.


Venezuela, Cuba, Iran & the Western Hemisphere Reset: Why is President Trump focusing on nations like Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran? Sheila reveals the geopolitical chess game to secure the Panama Canal, stop the fentanyl pipeline, and restore sovereignty across the Western Hemisphere.


Follow the Money—Central Banks Are Imploding: John and Sheila expose the 200-year-old financial enslavement system, from Hamilton’s first central bank to the Federal Reserve collapse happening now—and what comes next.


Insurrection vs. Military Government: Sheila clarifies the critical difference—and why what’s happening is not an “insurrection” but a lawful military restoration of the Republic.


God’s 45-Point Plan to Save America: Sheila shares how God inspired her to research and write *Countering the 45-Point Plan to Destroy America*—beginning with the Panama Canal takeover and moving backward through history to reveal the enemy’s blueprint and God’s counter-strategy.


From the Clintons’ subpoenas to the spiritual warfare behind geopolitical moves, this episode is a masterclass in connecting dots most never see. If you want to understand why things are happening—not just what—this is essential viewing.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

gods planpanama canaljohn michael chamberscentral bank collapsesheila holmwestern hemispherefentanyl pipelinedemocrat ricovenezuela cuba iranmilitary restoration
