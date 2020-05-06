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MASSIVE WORLDWIDE LOCK-DOWN PROTESTS
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101 views • May 06, 2020
Massive protests all over the world, against lockdowns, government, and tyranny. Huge compilation of protests everywhere in the world, fighting for Freedom! Like this video and please subscribe! Please share this video, it's time to stand together even more! Thank you.
Original video
https://youtu.be/2cmPhUAXsU0
In order of apperence
Lansing - Michigan (USA)
Augusta - Maine (USA)
Stuttgart - Germany
Munich - Germany
Berlin - Germany
Sacramento - California (USA)
Huntington Beach - California (USA)
San Diego - California (USA)
Ventura - California (USA)
Brasilia - Brazil
Ljubljana - Slovenia
Maribor - Slovenia
Poznan - Poland
Toronto - Ontario (CAN)
Vancouver - British Columbia (CAN)
Winnipeg - Manitoba (CAN)
Edmonton - Alberta (CAN)
Trenton - New Jersey (USA)
Rochester - New York (USA)
Carson City - Nevada (USA)
Concord - New Hampshire (USA)
Beirut - Lebanon
Hong Kong
Belgrado - Serbia
Kiev - Ukraine
Chayanda - Sakha-Yakutia - Russia
Plateau Residence - Nigeria
Sangrareddy - Hyderabad - India
Tel Aviv - Israel (Correct: Video shows protest against government forming)
Chicago - Illinois (USA)
Springfield - Illinois (USA Salem - Oregon (USA)
Raleigh - North Carolina (USA)
Indianapolis - Indiana (USA) (Correction)
Seattle - Washington State (USA)
Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Original video
https://youtu.be/2cmPhUAXsU0
In order of apperence
Lansing - Michigan (USA)
Augusta - Maine (USA)
Stuttgart - Germany
Munich - Germany
Berlin - Germany
Sacramento - California (USA)
Huntington Beach - California (USA)
San Diego - California (USA)
Ventura - California (USA)
Brasilia - Brazil
Ljubljana - Slovenia
Maribor - Slovenia
Poznan - Poland
Toronto - Ontario (CAN)
Vancouver - British Columbia (CAN)
Winnipeg - Manitoba (CAN)
Edmonton - Alberta (CAN)
Trenton - New Jersey (USA)
Rochester - New York (USA)
Carson City - Nevada (USA)
Concord - New Hampshire (USA)
Beirut - Lebanon
Hong Kong
Belgrado - Serbia
Kiev - Ukraine
Chayanda - Sakha-Yakutia - Russia
Plateau Residence - Nigeria
Sangrareddy - Hyderabad - India
Tel Aviv - Israel (Correct: Video shows protest against government forming)
Chicago - Illinois (USA)
Springfield - Illinois (USA Salem - Oregon (USA)
Raleigh - North Carolina (USA)
Indianapolis - Indiana (USA) (Correction)
Seattle - Washington State (USA)
Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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