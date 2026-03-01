BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🎵Two hundred gold watches
wolfburg
wolfburg
12 views • 2 days ago

Lange & Söhne: German Precision

Lange is the "intellectual's choice." They don't have the volume of the Swiss, which makes their 19th-century Grand Complications incredibly scarce.

  • Current Value: Rare "Pour le Mérite" models with the fusee-and-chain transmission are holding steady in the $600,000 range, while the massive 100-year-old pocket watches are virtually non-existent on the open market—they move privately between museums and ultra-collectors.

Bright acoustic guitar fingerpicking opens, joined by crisp hand percussion and subtle bass, Verses maintain a light dynamic, layering gentle harmonies, The chorus bursts with rhythmic strumming, tambourine, and uplifting vocal stacks, Bridge introduces glockenspiel for extra sparkle; outro resolves with cheerful group vocals, Clean, polished production throughout

(Verse 1)  
A house on a farm, a memory so clear,
Where my father worked cattle and ranch hand gear.
That house on the farm remains in my mind,
A symbol of hard work and being refined.

My father, a man with a steady, kind hand  
Had treasures that came from a faraway land  
Kept his treasures in velvet and glass  
Gifts from a son in a faraway land  
While the long shadows fell on the grass  

(Pre-Chorus)  
Each one a story, a time long since gone  
A link to the past, from dusk until dawn  
With a story in every watch told  
A link to the past in a mechanical hum  

(Chorus)  
Two hundred gold watches, a million-dollar prize  
Stolen while grocery shopping, a tear in our eyes  
Gifts from his first son, a token of love  
Sent with a prayer from the heavens above  

(Verse 2)  
The son worked for Boeing, where the silver birds fly  
Sending watches home as the years passed us by  
Sending time home in boxes of gold  
Marking the years as the seasons drifted by  
But the silence is heavy, the ticking is done  
Now that the treasure is gone  

(Bridge)  
The ticking of time, a sound now so faint  
A memory of loss, a beautiful complaint  
A memory of loss, like a beautiful complaint  
But the love that he shared, a bond strong and true  
But the gold in his heart, and the bond that we knew  
Is worth more than all of those watches, it's true  
It’s more than the treasure, it’s true  

(Chant / Break)  
Two hundred gold watches  
A million-dollar prize  
Two hundred gold watches  
Right before our eyes  

(Final Chorus)  
Two hundred gold watches, a million-dollar prize  

Gifts from his first son, a token of love  
Sent with a prayer from the heavens above  

(Outro)  
Two hundred gold watches... a million-dollar prize...  
The ticking of time is a sound now so faint...  
Sent with a prayer... from the heavens above.

