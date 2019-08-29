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Empty Oceans: Have We Destroyed The Bounty of the Sea?
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249 views • August 29, 2019
For five centuries, the waters off Newfoundland and Nova Scotia filled the holds of thousands of vessels every year. There seemed no end to the bounty. Yet suddenly, in 1992, the Canadian government announced a moratorium on the fishing of northern cod. The most plentiful fishing ground on the planet had seemingly collapsed. Communities were devastated, and thousands were suddenly without a livelihood. Everyone sought an explanation for the disappearance of the cod. The Department of Fisheries blamed everything from water temperature to growing seal populations. Experienced fishermen knew otherwise…
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Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
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