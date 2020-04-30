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All About the Facts
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35 views • April 30, 2020
This biting musical parody, featuring the talented Latma team, will have you laughing out loud. Parody about the European Union, the United Nations and the Palestinian Authority and the lies they tell and the lies they believe during the Peace Negotiations and News Reports..
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