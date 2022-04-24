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Planning Planners For The Plan
Proverbs 24:6 (NIV)
6 Surely you need guidance to wage war,
and victory is won through many advisers.
Proverbs Club Commentary
A complex plan requires many planners.
Dissent is needed and appreciated.
"Yes" Planners are not invited.
"Yes Except" Planners are the best.
Think "Even better if..."
https://pc1.tiny.us/mwbab7hp
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