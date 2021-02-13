© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CDC Confirms COVID Vaccines Causing Death, Plus Trump Team Puts On “Defense” - FULL SHOW 2/12/21
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
290 views • February 13, 2021
Alex Jones discusses how the UK newspaper Express edited a story after backlash that claimed illness and death from a COVID vaccine 'is good,' nothing to worry about, and shouldn’t discourage you from getting the vaccine. Robert Barnes joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down the impeachment proceedings against former President Trump and reveal how the entire trial is an unconstitutional legal farce. Mathematician Edward Soloman joins in the third hour to present election data from Georgia, Michigan, and other key battle ground states and prove the results were statistically impossible. Constitutional Lawyer Norm Pattis gives his take on the constitutionality of the current impeachment proceedings and predict the trial's eventual outcome. Dr. Nick Begich hosts the fourth and final hour.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.