🚨Gaddafi's son, Libya’s presidential hope murdered - Who profits from shushing Saif al-Islam Gaddafi
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
119 views • 1 day ago

🚨🇱🇾Libya’s presidential hope murdered: Who profits from shushing Saif al-Islam Gaddafi?

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been assassinated in Zintan by masked gunmen on Tuesday, media reports say.

A reformist presidential candidate with broad local support, he was committed to reviving true democracy, pan-African unity, and independence from Western domination.

🔫 NATO’s 2011 onslaught

◾️Led by US President Barack Obama, UK Prime Minister David Cameron, and France’s President Nicolas Sarkozy, Western powers exploited the Arab Spring to arm Al-Qaeda-linked militias, fabricate stories of repression, and bomb Libya into chaos.

◾️The invasion obliterated Libya’s institutions, ignited civil war, and erased a prosperous society that supported global liberation movements and defied Washington’s economic agenda.

⚔️ Western proxies behind the execution

◾️Libyan sources implicate British intelligence in orchestrating Saif’s assassination through militias loyal to Western interests.

◾️His death, confirmed by his political team and lawyer, occurred after assailants disabled CCTV and stormed his home—tactics eerily familiar from past regime-destabilisation campaigns.

🤬 Oil ambitions & Gold Dinar threat

◾️Wikileaks revealed Sarkozy’s 2011 push for 35% of Libya’s oil production, exposing France’s voracious appetite for the country’s resources.

◾️Saif’s pro-African, independent policies directly opposed Western plunder, making him a target.

◾️The US, UK, and France feared Muammar Gaddafi’s gold-backed pan-African currency—a vision of economic sovereignty that Saif sought to continue.

◾️His assassination ensures Libya remains a de facto colony, open to exploitation and denied self-determined prosperity.

😵 Libya's stolen sovereignty

◾️Saif al-Islam spent years campaigning across Libya, earning support from tribes and communities, positioning him as the likely frontrunner in long-delayed elections.

◾️His broad appeal represented a rare opportunity for national healing—crushed to make way for Western-compliant leaders.

◾️NATO killed Muammar Gaddafi, three of his sons, and his grandchildren, tearing Libya apart and leaving it fractured and vulnerable to foreign predation.

Saif's assassination is the grim climax of this ongoing horror—a targeted killing that extinguishes a leader who dared to challenge imperial exploitation, continue his father’s vision of African solidarity, and pursue economic independence for Libya. 

politicseventscurrent
