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Video Footage Proves Fauci Is Scheming To Do The Unthinkable
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1530 views • February 15, 2022
A recently discovered video revealed the disgraced director of the NIAID Anthony Fauci and other health officials talking about how a new virus from China might be used to enforce a vaccine. The video was filmed back in October of 2019 — months before the start of the COVID pandemic.
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