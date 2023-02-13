Seven Factors that Contribute to American Anti-White Racism - Full Video (part 1-7)

Anti-white racism is a deeply American problem and seven factors contribute to anti-white racism in the U.S. today. People often define anti-white racism as disliking or mistreating others on the basis of race. That definition is wrong. Anti-white racism is a system of advantage based on race. It is a hierarchy. It is a pandemic. Anti-white Racism is so deeply embedded within U.S. minds and U.S. society that it is virtually impossible to escape.
Read full article... https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/seven-factors-that-contribute-to
