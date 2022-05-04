Aborted Fetal Trafficking Under Oath Planned Parenthoods Admissions! [01.05.2022]

Note: We've been fucked since before WW1 in 1917 and 1850'ies - Time to wake up'Who Control and Rule the World? Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]Take a dive into the rabbit hole. This is not conspiracy but merely facts compiled over the course of the last 20 + years condensed into a 3 hour segment consisting of 10 parts.. Set your cognitive dissonance aside and open your mind to what has been hidden from you for the last century.If you are new to this type of research be warned its not for the faint of heart. It deals with corruption, crimes, satanic activities of the elite, and the people that we elect to run our world. Its unfolding right in front of you. Welcome my fellow residents of this world, welcome to "The Great Awakening".Part 1: Things That Make You Go HmmmmBeginning the search for the Truth, Left & Right in politics, Wikileaks, the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, and the birth of the Q-phenomenon.Part 2: Down the Rabbit HoleAbout the Q-phenomenon, the battle for world dominance, shadow governments, the 1%, the power of the banks, the Rothchilds, the Rockefellers, and George Soros.Part 4: ChildloversAbout child trafficking, paedophile logos used by child protection agencies, adoption agencies, in Disney cartoons & movies, in Hollywood, in business and in politics. About Haiti as child trafficking island, the role of the Clintons and Trudeau.Part 5: Children, Art, and PizzaLooking into sexualisation of children, what passes as art and Jeffry Epstein plus more.Part 6: Major Media ManipulationAbout the torture swimming pool of Gloria Vanderbilt, her son CNN-reporter Anderson Cooper. About fake news, media manipulation & propaganda, the CIA, Project Mockingbird, whistle blower Udo Ulfkotte, the Illusion of Choice in media land, major sponsors of Hillary Clinton & the Democratic Party. About the dangers of censorship, Media Matters for America, Correct the Record, Facebook, Google & YouTube, Snopes. About Avaaz and the use of Controlled Opposition.Part 7: Witches & WarlocksAbout Marina Abramovic, Spirit Cooking, the Brazilian healer John of God, 8 cases of alleged suicides by hanging from a doorknob (Dolores Zorreguieta, L’Wren Scott, Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Tim Bergling (Avicii), Annabelle Neilson, Aaron Swartz, Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain), the wrath of Hillary Clinton. About worshipping the devil, normalizing cannibalism, the Church of Satan, statues of Moloch. About the Dutch royal family, the Nazi connecton, Operation Paperclip, Bariloche, the Bilderberg Group.Part 8: Beyond Kings & QueensAbout the hunting parties of the European royal families & the elite, Pizzagate, Adrenochrome, survivor accounts, the English royal family, their connection with Jeffrey Epstein, the naked boy trying to escape from Buckinham Palace, the ITCCS, Kevin Annett, 50,000 murdered Canadian children, the evidence, the sacrific of children throughout the ages, the tradition of the red shoes. About Anthony Weiner’s laptop, his Life Insurance file, blackmail, and the murder of those who speak up.Who Control and Rule the World? Wake up to the Truth! [02.03.2021]--Fetal Trafficking Under Oath Planned Parenthood s Admissions About Partial Birth Abortion 360p1,403 views May 1, 2022Sheep Farm Studios12.4K subscribers