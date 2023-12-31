Hell’s Bells R Ringing – 1984, Brave New World & Animal Farm Show the Way
Animal Farm, Brave New World & 1984 were all written for a reason in my view. They are pre-echoes of the coming times and also a blueprint of the methods being used. These books probably also serve as a warning seeking tacit permission from those who do not take action. Orwellian times are here now. What say you?
Episode 069 - August 2017
