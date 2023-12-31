Create New Account
Hell’s Bells R Ringing – 1984, Brave New World & Animal Farm Show the Way
Crrow777 Radio
Hell's Bells R Ringing – 1984, Brave New World & Animal Farm Show the Way

Animal Farm, Brave New World & 1984 were all written for a reason in my view. They are pre-echoes of the coming times and also a blueprint of the methods being used. These books probably also serve as a warning seeking tacit permission from those who do not take action. Orwellian times are here now. What say you?

Episode 069 - August 2017

Keywords
1984social engineeringbrave new worldanimal farmblueprintcrrow777

