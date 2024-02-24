Del Bigtree at the HighWire





Feb 23, 2024





Trade embalmer, Richard Hirschman, joins Del days after posting a viral video of himself removing a long, fibrous clot from the jugular of a corpse, the likes of which he has never seen before 2021. Joining the conversation, US Air Force Major & Data Analyst, Thomas Haviland, reveals his data collected from two "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" investigating the appearance of new and unusual white fibrous clots being found in corpses.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4fac4r-embalmers-worldwide-report-unexplained-fibrous-rubbery-clots-in-deceased.html