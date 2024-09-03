"US Commercial Real Estate Market Crashing 2024"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With still high interest rates and massive amounts of empty offices and retail spaces, the commercial real estate industry is facing massive potential financial troubles for 2024/2025. Over 1$ trillion in commercial real estate loans are coming due. With dropping property values and many small and midsize commercial banks struggling to stay above water, a financial crash meeting or exceeding the 2008 economic crash is a strong possibility. My new program is entitled "U.S. Commercial Real Estate Market Crashing 2024."