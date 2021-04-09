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Three Ways to Get to God - Bruce Tyson - Bumping into Jesus Just Won't Do
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Drawing from Biblical examples, Bruce Tyson discusses the term, "Bumping into Jesus" and examines the only case in the Bible where people actually bumped into the Lord. Getting to God involves intent. Read the transcript of this message at https://brucetyson.com/three-ways-to-get-to-god/
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