Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Oahu Fire Under Control 18Aug23
channel image
Samlaunch
171 Subscribers
47 views
Published a day ago

HFD battles brush fire near historical site in Wahiawa

by: Elizabeth Ufi

Posted: Aug 16, 2023 / 05:33 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is battling a wildland fire in Wahiawa near the area of the historical Kukaniloko Birth Site.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HFD responded to the incident just shortly after 4 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department closed Kamehameha Highway between Whitmore Avenue and Kamananui Road. Traffic was routed onto Kaukonahua Road.

Thursday morning, the incident commander update was that the fire was 50% contained and had burned approximately 450 acres.

khon2.com/local-news/hfd-battling-2-alarm-brush-fire-in-wahiawa/

1:04 HFD battles brush fire near historical site in Wahiawa

2:57 Military, Dole Food, Colorado State University fire burns out of control in Wahiawa

:29 Aerial View

:54 Driving by the scene

:35 Wahiawa brush fire is now 50-percent contained as of Thursday morning

2:26 The Extraordinary Kui Lee

6 clips, 8:28.

Thumbnail: Stray Cat in Hawaii

Keywords
controlledburnoahu

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket