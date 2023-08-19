Oahu Fire Under Control 18Aug23

HFD battles brush fire near historical site in Wahiawa

by: Elizabeth Ufi

Posted: Aug 16, 2023 / 05:33 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is battling a wildland fire in Wahiawa near the area of the historical Kukaniloko Birth Site.

HFD responded to the incident just shortly after 4 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department closed Kamehameha Highway between Whitmore Avenue and Kamananui Road. Traffic was routed onto Kaukonahua Road.

Thursday morning, the incident commander update was that the fire was 50% contained and had burned approximately 450 acres.

