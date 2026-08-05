THIS THURSDAY ON THE HIGHWIRE!

Fresh off Fauci’s Fifth Amendment testimony, RFK Jr. faced a heated CNN interview with Dana Bash. Del weighs in on what went right, what went wrong, and how he believes the moment could have been handled differently.





Jefferey Jaxen examines newly released Fauci files, including private emails between Bill Gates and Fauci discussing book deals, their efforts to promote vaccination around the world, and questions surrounding Gates’ access to sensitive government information.





Then, one of the loudest voices of resistance during Australia’s COVID lockdowns, Topher Field joins Del in studio to share how speaking out led to his arrest and why he refuses to stop fighting for freedom.





The HighWire, this Thursday at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern. 👇





The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 August 6, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11 AM PT | 2 PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH