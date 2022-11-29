Create New Account
Cannabis Industry Consolidation
A growing number of cannabis businesses are failing to pay their federal excise taxes on time, a sign that companies are struggling and deferring their tax bill to meet more pressing needs – such as paying employees.


The six largest U.S. MSOs combined accounted for approximately $5.0B (20%) of cannabis industry revenue in 2021. No single competitor represented as much as 5% of the total.


Approximately 9,900 small companies with average revenues of around $1.6M accounted for over 60% of total industry sales.


In contrast, the 9,100 U.S. craft beer companies in 2021 represented only 27% of beer revenues.


As cannabis approaches legalization, the necessary scale of businesses will increase. The industry is capital-intensive, and tremendous sums will need to be spent to establish national brands, distribution systems, and centralized production facilities.


All of this is foreshadowing a wave of consolidation within the Cannabis Industry, coming soon.


