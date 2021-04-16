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Biden court packing plan-Here we go again!
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40 views • April 16, 2021
You can tell that House and Senate Democrats are serious about court-packing by the new bill’s name: the Judiciary Act of 2021.
The Judiciary Act, which was announced by congressional Democrats on Thursday, is short and straightforward. It revises the section in federal law that says the Supreme Court has “a Chief Justice of the United States and eight associate justices” to say “a Chief Justice of the United States and twelve associate justices.” If it is enacted, President Joe Biden would be able to name four new justices to the high court. A 6–3 majority of Republican appointees would become a 7–6 majority of Democratic appointees. It’s easy to understand why some Democrats favor the bill. But their strategy to get it passed, let alone to solve the actual problems at hand, is not so clear.
The case cited here is: Ex parte McCardle, 74 U.S. 506 (1868)
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
The Judiciary Act, which was announced by congressional Democrats on Thursday, is short and straightforward. It revises the section in federal law that says the Supreme Court has “a Chief Justice of the United States and eight associate justices” to say “a Chief Justice of the United States and twelve associate justices.” If it is enacted, President Joe Biden would be able to name four new justices to the high court. A 6–3 majority of Republican appointees would become a 7–6 majority of Democratic appointees. It’s easy to understand why some Democrats favor the bill. But their strategy to get it passed, let alone to solve the actual problems at hand, is not so clear.
The case cited here is: Ex parte McCardle, 74 U.S. 506 (1868)
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
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