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11. The Kingdom of God
Crossroad of Truth
Crossroad of Truth
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12 views • January 02, 2022
The Kingdom of God is both a spiritual kingdom now in the hearts of believers, but also a literal 1,000 year physical Kingdom on earth upon the return and second coming of the Lord Jesus Christ. The Kingdom of God will begin at the end of the great tribulation. Repent and believe in the Gospel, for the Kingdom of God is at hand.

The Kingdom of God is at Hand; The Spiritual Kingdom & The Church; The Spiritual Kingdom = Believers who have the indwelling Holy Spirit; The Future Kingdom of God; Is The Future Kingdom a Literal Event?; The Church Age; The Kingdom is in the Future & is not The Church; Selected Prophesies of the Future Kingdom of God; Prophesies of the Jews & Israel are Critical to
understanding the Return of Christ & The Kingdom of God; Modern False Interpretations; What is the Purpose of the Church?; Social Service vs. Preaching the Gospel; Millennial Reign of Christ; What the Prophets Saw of the Kingdom; Views of the Early Church Fathers

For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org

#crossroadoftruth #EndTimesBibleProphecy #KingdomofGod #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross #EndTimes #BibleProphecy
Keywords
heavenreturn of jesus christthrone of davidthe kingdom of god is at handthe spiritual kingdom and the churchthe spiritual kingdomindwelling holy spiritfuture kingdom a literal eventthe church ageprophesies of the jews and israelpurpose of the churchsocial gospel1000 year millennial reign of christ
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