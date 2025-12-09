Stretched Defenses: Ukraine Faces Setbacks From Volchansk To Gulyaipole

As of December 9, intense fighting continued along key sections of the front. The Russian army retains the initiative and is advancing on most sections of the front.

After fully capturing Volchansk, the Russian army gained operational space and is trying to maintain its advance’s pace. Assault units are advancing on a broad front in a southwestern direction from the city.

Russian troops have gained complete control of the village of Liman. The assault on Vilcha is also coming to an end. Ukrainian troops still hold positions on the southern and eastern outskirts of the settlement.

A Russian missile strike destroyed a dam in Pechenegi, a village in the Kharkiv region. The dam was an important logistical route. Supplies for Ukrainian troops in Volchansk and Kupyansk were delivered via this route. After the destruction of the road, the distance for delivering supplies increased significantly.

Unlike in southern Ukraine, the rivers in the Kharkiv region are larger and deeper. Therefore, when bridges are destroyed, it takes more time and effort to set up a pontoon crossing.

Russian units have achieved success on the front line near Kramatorsk for the first time in a long time. As a result of their offensive operations, they captured the village of Orekhovo-Vasilyevka.

This section of the front line has been the most challenging for the attacking forces. The Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration is essentially a fortress and the Ukrainian army’s main stronghold in the Donbass.

On December 9, the Russian army regained control of Sukhetskoye. A few days earlier, they recaptured positions in Suvorovo. It was through these settlements that the Ukrainian army had launched a deblocking strike on Mirnograd.

The Ukrainian garrison in Mirnograd is losing its positions. On December 8, the Russian army approached the city from the south, tightening the encirclement. In fact, Ukrainian troops have no lines left outside the city. The main units were forced to retreat into the city.

In the northern part of the city, Russian units captured the area around the Central Railway Station. Intense fighting was reported around Plekhanov Street.

The Russian army is advancing on the eastern outskirts of Guyiaipole. Assault units have crossed the Gaichur River and established positions around Velyka Street.

Further west, the previously quiet section of the front near the town of Orekhov has become active. According to reports from December 8, Russian assault groups have occupied part of the village of Novodanilovka, which is located south.

Indirect evidence suggests an increase in hostilities in the Kharkiv region. Meanwhile, the Russian command is not reducing its efforts on other sections of the front, such as Mirnograd and Guyiaipole.

