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Get Wisdom Radio Show - The Widespread Epidemic of Dark Spirit Sabotage
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34 views • April 03, 2022
VA #48 The Widespread Epidemic of Dark Spirit Sabotage 1-10-20
Description: The Widespread Epidemic of Dark Spirit Sabotage
Dark spirit possession affects 90% of people from all walks of life and is the source of all evil. We channel Creator’s explanations of how it causes corrupt thinking, human errors, interpersonal conflicts, criminality, and even many physical health issues. The endless acts of sabotage can be prevented with divine help. We’ll tell you how. Join us!
The scriptures describe the existence and problems caused by demonic spirits. Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Dark spirit possession affects 90% of people from all walks of life and is the source of all evil. We share real life stories of how this causes corrupt thinking, human errors, interpersonal conflicts, criminality, and even many physical health issues. The waste and suffering from the endless acts of sabotage can be prevented with divine help. We’ll tell you how to get it. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: The Widespread Epidemic of Dark Spirit Sabotage
Dark spirit possession affects 90% of people from all walks of life and is the source of all evil. We channel Creator’s explanations of how it causes corrupt thinking, human errors, interpersonal conflicts, criminality, and even many physical health issues. The endless acts of sabotage can be prevented with divine help. We’ll tell you how. Join us!
The scriptures describe the existence and problems caused by demonic spirits. Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Dark spirit possession affects 90% of people from all walks of life and is the source of all evil. We share real life stories of how this causes corrupt thinking, human errors, interpersonal conflicts, criminality, and even many physical health issues. The waste and suffering from the endless acts of sabotage can be prevented with divine help. We’ll tell you how to get it. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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