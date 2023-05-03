Create New Account
Armageddon Alert! Russian Leaders Seething for Revenge After Failed Attempt to Kill Putin
TruNews
World War 3 went to another level of danger today when a Ukrainian drone was used in an attempted assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin. High level Russian leaders are calling for the use of nuclear weapons to retaliate. We'll start with a report from Reuters about the early morning drone attack on the Kremlin.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 5/3/23

