Rock and Rollers for Jesus

Just Like "The Great Bikers for Jesus Movement," We have These Satanic Rockers Claiming Jesus is Their Savior. NEVER Was and NEVER WILL BE.

They are Locked in and Loaded for Hell !!! Mark Farner ~ Alice Cooper or Vince Fournier ~ Brad Arnold and a Host of Others Just As Jesus The Christ had Warned His Apostles as well as us About This Last Generation !!!

MATTHEW 24:3 ¶ And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?

4 And Jesus answered and said unto them,

Take Heed That NO MAN Deceive You.

5 For Many Shall Come in My Name, Saying, I am Christ;

and SHALL DECEIVE MANY.

Hope This Scripture is CLEAR Enough for The PRESENT TRUTH !!!





