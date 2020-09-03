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Kolkata Customs Seizes 25 Deities Worth Rs 35 Crores | Hindu Deities Imbibe Higher Intelligence
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6 views • September 03, 2020
The Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) of Kolkata, West Bengal announced that on August 23 it intercepted smugglers transporting an incredible 35 crores (nearly $5 million USD) worth of stolen Hindu Deities. (DNAIndia)
As many as 25 stolen Deities were recovered that had been carefully concealed inside a transport truck - Customs recovered 7 stone Deities including Goddess Parvati, Lord Vishnu and Lord Surya as well as other artifacts made of bronze and terracotta. (DNAIndia)
The truck was on its way to Bangladesh at the border where a massive amount of cow smuggling also occurs.
In January, officers of the Commissionerate of Customs in West Bengal seized seven other stolen Deities worth more than 11 crores ($1.5 million USD). (DNAIndia)
Hindu Deities are requested to live in Temples as per the Agamic process of prana prathistha. Accordingly, certain pujas must be offered to the Living Deity to maintain worshipper integrity to the energizing process and life of the Deity and to continue receiving the blessing of living with living Deities.
Neither the temple, the land, nor any gifts to the Deity belong to any of the devotees or Temple management. The Deity resides in the Temple as a blessing to the humanity and any abuses of Agamic integrity to Hindu Deities has lasting negative karmic consequence for the devotees, society, and the physical area around the Temple.
The fact is, Temple Deities are more alive and more powerful conscious energies than any regular human. The Deities deliver benefit for thousands of years because of the knowledge of transmitting conscious benefit through the physical kshetras of Hindu Temples. But it all requires adhering to the conscious principles of Vedas-Agamas, which over 10’s of thousands of years have proven to be the most intelligent, effective, and powerful way for humans to live, thrive, and co-exist peacefully on planet Earth.
One of the unique contributions of Sanatana Hindu Dharma is this science of summoning the Divine conscious personalities to inhabit physical form and continue to radiate measurable and impactful change to visitors and the community.
But the entire process MUST be practiced with integrity to the conscious principles of Vedas-Agamas which have ensured Hindu civilization to thrive for more than 12,000 years - several times longer than any other living civilization modern humans know of.
(3 September 2020)
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As many as 25 stolen Deities were recovered that had been carefully concealed inside a transport truck - Customs recovered 7 stone Deities including Goddess Parvati, Lord Vishnu and Lord Surya as well as other artifacts made of bronze and terracotta. (DNAIndia)
The truck was on its way to Bangladesh at the border where a massive amount of cow smuggling also occurs.
In January, officers of the Commissionerate of Customs in West Bengal seized seven other stolen Deities worth more than 11 crores ($1.5 million USD). (DNAIndia)
Hindu Deities are requested to live in Temples as per the Agamic process of prana prathistha. Accordingly, certain pujas must be offered to the Living Deity to maintain worshipper integrity to the energizing process and life of the Deity and to continue receiving the blessing of living with living Deities.
Neither the temple, the land, nor any gifts to the Deity belong to any of the devotees or Temple management. The Deity resides in the Temple as a blessing to the humanity and any abuses of Agamic integrity to Hindu Deities has lasting negative karmic consequence for the devotees, society, and the physical area around the Temple.
The fact is, Temple Deities are more alive and more powerful conscious energies than any regular human. The Deities deliver benefit for thousands of years because of the knowledge of transmitting conscious benefit through the physical kshetras of Hindu Temples. But it all requires adhering to the conscious principles of Vedas-Agamas, which over 10’s of thousands of years have proven to be the most intelligent, effective, and powerful way for humans to live, thrive, and co-exist peacefully on planet Earth.
One of the unique contributions of Sanatana Hindu Dharma is this science of summoning the Divine conscious personalities to inhabit physical form and continue to radiate measurable and impactful change to visitors and the community.
But the entire process MUST be practiced with integrity to the conscious principles of Vedas-Agamas which have ensured Hindu civilization to thrive for more than 12,000 years - several times longer than any other living civilization modern humans know of.
(3 September 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
---------------------------------------
#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
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