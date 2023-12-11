Liz Crokin | VAMPIRE HUNTER | Episode 10

MSM Is Pizzagate: Vice News continues to cover up Pizzagate. The fake news outlet slams Elon Musk for his “Pizzagate is Real” post calling it a “debunked conspiracy theory” the same day their former contributor is sentenced to jail for child porn and attempting to rape a 9-year-old. Corporations pulling ads from X are Pizzagate. The corporations pulling ads from X, like Disney, continue to run ads on Meta’s Facebook and Instagram despite new reports and a lawsuit exposing how their platforms enable child sex trafficking. Musk calls them out and the media continues to lose their mind over Musk putting a spotlight on Pizzagate. Judge orders the FBI to turn over their Seth Rich evidence including his laptops. The truth about Rich’s murder and how he exposed Pizzagate.Visit https://www.mypillow.com/crokin TODAY using Code CROKIN









Visit https://www.officialsynapse.com/ TODAY using Code LIZSYN









Visit https://bh-pm.com/ TODAY using Code CROKIN









CLICK ABOVE TO SUBSCRIBE TO LIZ’S RUMBLE CHANNEL