10-13-2023 Accountability Part 16 Assignment Review
•Can your challenges whether negative or positive.
•Everybody - What do you see as the modern today challenge to “the head of woman is the man?”
•Question for Men – What issues have you experienced in the challenge of “the head of woman is the man?”
Question for Men – How are you working to overcome your challenges in this area because of your previous teachings or background?
•Question for Women – What issues have you experienced in the challenge of “the head of woman is the man?”
•Question for Women – What have been your personal challenge in " the head of woman is the man?” Why did you still struggle even though you know the truth?
