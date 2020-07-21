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Naulitsiko Jeesus ristille syntimme vai Jumalan lain?
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216 views • July 21, 2020
Naulitsiko Jeesus ristille syntimme vai Jumalan lain? On todella tärkeää ymmärtää, että Herra Jeesus ei naulinnut Jumalan lakia ristille, vaan meidän syntimme. Syntien anteeksiantamus perustuu siihen, että Jeesus kantoi omassa ruumiissaan verensä kautta syntimme ristinpuulle ja naulitsi syntimme ristinpuulle. Emme ole enää vanhan liiton alla Uudessa Liitossa, mutta lain muutoksen kautta meille on annettu Kristuksen Laki, joka on Uuden Liiton Jumalan Laki, joka opettaa meille kuinka meidän tulee uskoa ja palvella Herraa Jeesusta. Tämä on todella tärkeä opetus ja aihe.
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