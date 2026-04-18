BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vaccines are Counter to Best Health Practices
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • Yesterday

Vaccines are Counter to Best Health Practices

With Christopher Key, founder, Keys 2 Life Ministry

https://KNN.world


Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

For Mr. Key’s groundbreaking work with elite athletes - bringing the Bod Pod and supplement alternatives to steroids - to every major university across the country and many NFL programs, he became a key factor in four national championships and three Super Bowls. But as we know at Freedom Hub, entrepreneurs who threaten the profits of the cartel will get attacked, in Christopher’s case severely! He was slammed in Sports Illustrated, 60 Minutes as well as on shows like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. His business eventually was closed down by the industry-beholden government.

 

(PLEASE PATRONIZE OUR SPONSOR: Past 40?  Don't have the energy you used to?  Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.    Learn more at: cardiomiracle.com/FH)

 

But it was the Plandemic that made a name for Christopher, when he was arrested for declining a grocery store’s threat to require muzzle diaper wearing in order to shop. Chris did admittedly provoke Woketards during Covid with threats to vaccine-issuing pharmacists and lockdown-supporting Democrats. He obviously gained a target on his back.

 

Now Mr. Key is going on offense. Under the auspices of a church, he writes:

“We are all in this together and , since evil forces are coming for all of us corrupting our environment and bodies -our temples-, we have to come together and work together loving ourselves, loving all others as we love ourselves, and taking in real air, real water, real food, real supplements, real herbs and real frequencies.”

Even before Covid Mr. Keys knew the danger of vaccines. Indeed, his experience with elite athlete performance and injuries led him to conclude that the source of disease wasn’t viruses but rather cell miscommunication - and any treatment would have to entail frequency healing, even God’s own liquid gold (one’s own urine). He’ll share information on products, treatments & behaviors that will repair ill health and enhance performance - and keep us thriving despite the best efforts of the nefarious global elitists.

Keywords
vaccinepandemiccovidchristopher key
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Terrain: The Workshops&#8221; on BrightU: Historical remedy reemerges for modern detoxification and disease reversal

“Terrain: The Workshops” on BrightU: Historical remedy reemerges for modern detoxification and disease reversal

Jacob Thomas
Could VITAMIN D be your brain&#8217;s best defense against dementia? New study reveals surprising link

Could VITAMIN D be your brain’s best defense against dementia? New study reveals surprising link

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Ramon Tomey
The Window Is Closing: AI Chatbots Are Poisoning Public Health with Misinformation

The Window Is Closing: AI Chatbots Are Poisoning Public Health with Misinformation

Morgan S. Verity
Pediatricians warn: GMO foods linked to increased glyphosate exposure in children

Pediatricians warn: GMO foods linked to increased glyphosate exposure in children

Belle Carter
Large-Scale Study Links Increased Daily Movement to Reduced Cancer Risk

Large-Scale Study Links Increased Daily Movement to Reduced Cancer Risk

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy