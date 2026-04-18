Vaccines are Counter to Best Health Practices

With Christopher Key, founder, Keys 2 Life Ministry

https://KNN.world





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For Mr. Key’s groundbreaking work with elite athletes - bringing the Bod Pod and supplement alternatives to steroids - to every major university across the country and many NFL programs, he became a key factor in four national championships and three Super Bowls. But as we know at Freedom Hub, entrepreneurs who threaten the profits of the cartel will get attacked, in Christopher’s case severely! He was slammed in Sports Illustrated, 60 Minutes as well as on shows like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. His business eventually was closed down by the industry-beholden government.

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But it was the Plandemic that made a name for Christopher, when he was arrested for declining a grocery store’s threat to require muzzle diaper wearing in order to shop. Chris did admittedly provoke Woketards during Covid with threats to vaccine-issuing pharmacists and lockdown-supporting Democrats. He obviously gained a target on his back.

Now Mr. Key is going on offense. Under the auspices of a church, he writes:

“We are all in this together and , since evil forces are coming for all of us corrupting our environment and bodies -our temples-, we have to come together and work together loving ourselves, loving all others as we love ourselves, and taking in real air, real water, real food, real supplements, real herbs and real frequencies.”

Even before Covid Mr. Keys knew the danger of vaccines. Indeed, his experience with elite athlete performance and injuries led him to conclude that the source of disease wasn’t viruses but rather cell miscommunication - and any treatment would have to entail frequency healing, even God’s own liquid gold (one’s own urine). He’ll share information on products, treatments & behaviors that will repair ill health and enhance performance - and keep us thriving despite the best efforts of the nefarious global elitists.