Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | Howie Mandel - Vaccines and lots more
Published 15 hours ago
- In this interview with Howie Mandel and his daughter, Jackelyn Shultz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s knowledge and poise shine through — even as his motives and integrity are questioned
- Kennedy, who is running for president of the United States, remains respectful and is eager to have an open, honest debate — a trait he says he learned as a child
- Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kennedy was a frequent guest on CNN, MSNBC and other media outlets — until he started saying controversial things
- He’s since been heavily censored, but his desire to speak the truth to the American people has prevailed
- Kennedy shares the truth about his plan for solving the housing crisis and how regulatory capture is putting Americans at risk
