NATO rm-70 Rocket Launcher, was Simply Torn to Shreds - by Russian UAV Kamikaze "Lancet"
Published 18 hours ago

While the Turkish Bayraktar UAV is physically unable to even approach the front line and attack at least something, the Lancet kamikaze UAV rages in the thick of the battle. This time, the Lancet's prey was the NATO RM-70 MLRS, which was simply torn to shreds.

Objectively, the Kalashnikov concern invented for a perfect war a really very effective, cheap and massive weapon, in fact a Kalashnikov assault rifle among UAVs! @wagner_group_pmc 

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

