AN ECONOMIC SCARE IS APPROACHING, STARBUCKS RUDE AWAKENING, UPDATE ON MY TRADE, DOLLAR DEMISE

Got Silver? Try JM Bullion: https://tidd.ly/3t3RcAf FREE SHIIPPING with minimum order!





Earn Cash Back for all your online purchases! https://www.rakuten.com/r/SURFFR6?eeid=45830





FREE search foreclosures: https://www.foreclosure.com/foreclosures/?rsp=3830 Find hidden homes! pre-foreclosures, tax-liens, and more before they hit the market!! (*7-day free-trial then regular rates apply)





Get 5% cash-back on all your Amazon purchases! Apply for an Amazon Prime Visa Card: https://www.amazon.com/dp/BT00LN946S?externalReferenceId=c8c110f6-7419-47fa-9277-e5076b1f3b8f





📺 Save money, get free local TV channels and cut the cable bill with an amplified antenna: https://amzn.to/3wxtzSN (your TV must have coaxial cable input).





CHEAPER THAN AMAZON!! HUGE SAVINGS WITH TEMU!!⭐️ https://temu.to/m/utry67wi9h4 to get 💰$100 coupon bundle 🛍️ Enjoy Free Shipping ✅ and Free Returns within 90 days ✅





Get this cool mobile phone holder for your water bottle: https://amzn.to/4eLm5x5





💰 Protect your money and slim-down: Get your RFID blocking, money-clip, super slim men's wallet with credit card pop-up lever: https://amzn.to/44qXCbA





Have Light, even during a power outage:

🔦 Rechargeable USB Flashlight: https://amzn.to/3NpWdev

☀️ Charge your phone using the sun! Solar USB charger: https://amzn.to/3SaqZKM





Buy/sell stocks, options, and more for FREE - Open a Robinhood account now: https://join.robinhood.com/jeremia212