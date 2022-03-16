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The Satanist Want Our Jobs, Our Money, and Our Souls...[14.03.2022]
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61 views • March 16, 2022
- And you will be HAPPY about it...
Note: The Satanic Facist 'One World Order' = WEF 'The Great Reset' = WEF/UN 'Agenda 2030' = WEF 'The Young Global Leaders' = WEF 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution' = 'The New Normal' = 'Build Back Better' * 'One World Currency' = 'The One World Religion' = 'One World Order' = 'Trust The Science'... Any Questions?
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN 1989 Interview: What is Doublespeak, NPM- and NewSpeak?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
What is a Psyop?: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Psyop&;t=h_&ia=web
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
16,937 Views mar 14, 2022
Call For An Uprising
56.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Z-jV5BLgwzw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
Note: The Satanic Facist 'One World Order' = WEF 'The Great Reset' = WEF/UN 'Agenda 2030' = WEF 'The Young Global Leaders' = WEF 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution' = 'The New Normal' = 'Build Back Better' * 'One World Currency' = 'The One World Religion' = 'One World Order' = 'Trust The Science'... Any Questions?
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN 1989 Interview: What is Doublespeak, NPM- and NewSpeak?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
What is a Psyop?: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Psyop&;t=h_&ia=web
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
16,937 Views mar 14, 2022
Call For An Uprising
56.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Z-jV5BLgwzw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
Keywords
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