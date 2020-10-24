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TRAITOR RINO JOHN McCAIN WHO LEFT VIETNAM POWs BEHIND DEFENDS HILLARYs PET - HUMAN ABEDINs CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
US CONTINENTAL MILITIA RF
US CONTINENTAL MILITIA RF
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38 views • October 24, 2020
https://www.thedailybeast.com/cheats/2012/07/18/mccain-defends-huma-abedin
Religious groups and lawmakers including Sen. John McCain are firing back at former Republican presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann after she accused the Islamist group Muslim Brotherhood of infiltrating the U.S. government. Bachmann, along with four other Republican members of Congress, sent letters to five different agencies demanding investigations into the “deep penetration in the halls of our United States government” by the Muslim Brotherhood, singling out Huma Abedin, an aide to Hillary Clinton and the wife of Anthony Weiner, of having family connections to the radical group.
The Arizona R I N O said he considers Abedin a “friend” and has gotten to know her during her decade of service to Clinton while she was in the Senate and at the State Department.
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treasonjohn mccainmccainrinohuma abedinexecutionvietnam veteran pows left behindoklahoma city bominggulf war i vetsanthrax cover upgulf war syndromjohn no name
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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