Cuba: I despise Marco Rubio so much that it's not even worth listening to anything he says - what Cuban's are saying

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"I despise Marco Rubio so much that it's not even worth listening to anything he says."
That was the reception Rubio got after posting a video to Cubans claiming there's no oil blockade, from people living through blackouts that have worsened since Washington began cutting off oil supplies to the island.