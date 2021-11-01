Jason Miller: Vaccine Mandates Will Eventually Force the Nation To Split Into Two Different Societies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
10/28/2021 Former senior adviser to President Donald Trump and GETTR CEO Jason Miller: Vaccine mandates are causing people to move away from the big government, losing police force which will lead to deterioration of law and order and eventually forcing the nation to split into two different societies. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shows his anti-big government strong leadership.