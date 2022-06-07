BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Victor Sagalovsky - "Deuterium Depletion and The Effects of Deuterium Depleted Water"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
47 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
45 views • June 07, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you to
Quantum Livestream on
June 6, 2022 –Monday - 3:00 PM EST 8:00 PM UK 9:00 PM Germany
Guest: Victor Sagalovsky
https://www.drinklitewater.com/
(Discount Code: QUANTUM)
Topic: Deuterium Depletion and Effects of Deuterium Depleted Water
Bio:
Victor Sagalovsky is the cofounder and CEO of Litewater Scientific, the first and only super deuterium-depleted light water, where he has dedicated himself to the research, development, and production of this rare water.
Victor has researched and studied the benefits of deuterium-depleted water through his theory entitled Endogenous Radiation Damage Theory of Aging. It proposes that our biggest obstacle to longevity is the excess deuterium and other damaging isotopes on the planet and proper mitigation will radically extend our lifespans.
Victor started his career as an innovator in plant-based culinary art, having co- founded the first organic gourmet raw food restaurant in North America called RAW.
He attended Loyola University and the University of Hawaii where he pursued multidisciplinary education. He has completed apprenticeships and graduate coursework in chemistry, optical microscopy, and molecular biology.
He is the author of many articles and guides in the field of wellness, biohacking, emerging medicine, technology, mysticism, and esoteric wisdom.
Outside of the water category, Victor is the author of Gold: Catalyst of Radiant Health, a book about the history and science of the medicinal benefits of gold, and is adept in gold alchemy and the making of ORME’s.


Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Keywords
healthfastingdeuteriumimmune healthbioregenesisdeteriumddwmitogenesisoptimumbody hacking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Six Exercises for Stronger, More Mobile Hips, According to Fitness Guide

Six Exercises for Stronger, More Mobile Hips, According to Fitness Guide

Petra Stone
Longer Exhales May Increase Risk-Taking, Study Suggests

Longer Exhales May Increase Risk-Taking, Study Suggests

Morgan S. Verity
How dietary choices are reshaping the battle against chronic headaches

How dietary choices are reshaping the battle against chronic headaches

Ava Grace
Nutmeg: A spice with a touch of wellness

Nutmeg: A spice with a touch of wellness

Laura Harris
The crimson elixir: Unpacking the potent power of beet juice on blood pressure

The crimson elixir: Unpacking the potent power of beet juice on blood pressure

Ava Grace
The morning calorie advantage: How your body&#8217;s internal clock dictates weight gain

The morning calorie advantage: How your body’s internal clock dictates weight gain

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy