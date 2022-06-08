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CONFIDENTIAL PFIZER DOCUMENTS REVEAL COVID-19 'VACCINATION' IS GOING TO 'LEAD TO DEPOPULATION'
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463 views • June 08, 2022
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(world orders review) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
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Confidential PFIZER Documents REVEAL...
Covid-19 'VACCINATION' is going to 'LEAD TO DEPOPULATION'
(The-Expose-News) https://www.bitchute.com/video/M0yn7dYRnUBu/ [SHARE]
================
video version by SixthSense @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
================
READ FULL DETAILS @
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/07/confidential-pfizer-docs-covid-vaccination-causing-depopulation/
This is a pretty bold claim to make. ‘Your Government is trying to kill you’ is even bolder.
But unfortunately, these bold claims are now backed up with a mountain of evidence, and most of that evidence can be found in the confidential Pfizer documents that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has been forced to publish by court order.
Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal 90% of Covid Vaccinated Pregnant Women lost their Baby
Pfizer state in the document that by 28th February 2021 there were 270 known cases of exposure to the mRNA injection during pregnancy.
Forty-six-percent of the mothers (124) exposed to the Pfizer Covid-19 injection suffered an adverse reaction.
Of those 124 mothers suffering an adverse reaction, 49 were considered non-serious adverse reactions, whereas 75 were considered serious. This means 58% of the mothers who reported suffering adverse reactions suffered a serious adverse event ranging from uterine contraction to foetal death.
A total of 4 serious foetus/baby cases were reported due to exposure to the Pfizer injection. But here’s where things get rather concerning. Pfizer state that of the 270 pregnancies they have absolutely no idea what happened in 238 of them.
But here are the known outcomes of the remaining pregnancies... There were 34 outcomes altogether at the time of the report, but 5 of them were still pending. Pfizer note that only 1 of the 29 known outcomes were normal, whilst 28 of the 29 outcomes resulted in the loss/death of the baby. This equates to 97% of all known outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child.
When we include the 5 cases where the outcome was still pending it equates to 82% of all outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child. This equates to an average of around 90% between the 82% and 97% figure.
Pfizer and Medicine Regulators hid dangers of Covid-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy due to Animal Study finding an increased risk of Birth Defects & Infertility
The limited animal study talked about in the official guidance actually uncovered the risk of significant harm to the developing foetus, but medicine regulators in the USA, UK and Australia actively chose to remove this information from public documents.
The actual study can be viewed in full here and is titled ‘Lack of effects on female fertility and prenatal and postnatal offspring development in rats with BNT162b2, a mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine‘.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0890623821000800?via%3Dihub
The study was performed on 42 female Wistar Han rats. Twenty-one were given the Pfizer Covid-19 injection, and 21 were not.
The truth of the matter is that they actively chose to cover it up.
We know this thanks to a ‘Freedom of Information (FOI) request made to the Australian Government Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).
A document titled ‘Delegate’s Overview and Request for ACV’s Advice‘ that was created on 11th January 2021 was published under the FOI request. Page 30 onwards of the document shows a ‘review of the product information’, and highlights changes that should be made to the ‘Non-clinical evaluation report’ prior to official publication.
“A combined fertility and developmental toxicity study in rats showed increased occurrence of supernumerary lumbar ribs in fetuses from COMIRNATY- treated female rats”.
Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal the Covid-19 Vaccine accumulates in the Ovaries
Another study, which can be found in the long list of confidential Pfizer documents that the FDA have been forced to publish via a court order here, was carried out on Wistar Han rats, 21 of which were female and 21 of which were male.
Each rat received a single intramuscular dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection and then the content and concentration of total radioactivity in blood, plasma and tissues were determined at pre-defined points following administration.
In other words, the scientists conducting the study measured how much of the Covid-19 injection has spread to other parts of the body such as the skin, liver, spleen, heart etc.
But one of the most concerning findings from the study is the fact that the Pfizer injection accumulates in the ovaries over time.
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M4_4223_185350.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
Confidential PFIZER Documents REVEAL...
Covid-19 'VACCINATION' is going to 'LEAD TO DEPOPULATION'
(The-Expose-News) https://www.bitchute.com/video/M0yn7dYRnUBu/ [SHARE]
================
video version by SixthSense @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
================
READ FULL DETAILS @
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/07/confidential-pfizer-docs-covid-vaccination-causing-depopulation/
This is a pretty bold claim to make. ‘Your Government is trying to kill you’ is even bolder.
But unfortunately, these bold claims are now backed up with a mountain of evidence, and most of that evidence can be found in the confidential Pfizer documents that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has been forced to publish by court order.
Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal 90% of Covid Vaccinated Pregnant Women lost their Baby
Pfizer state in the document that by 28th February 2021 there were 270 known cases of exposure to the mRNA injection during pregnancy.
Forty-six-percent of the mothers (124) exposed to the Pfizer Covid-19 injection suffered an adverse reaction.
Of those 124 mothers suffering an adverse reaction, 49 were considered non-serious adverse reactions, whereas 75 were considered serious. This means 58% of the mothers who reported suffering adverse reactions suffered a serious adverse event ranging from uterine contraction to foetal death.
A total of 4 serious foetus/baby cases were reported due to exposure to the Pfizer injection. But here’s where things get rather concerning. Pfizer state that of the 270 pregnancies they have absolutely no idea what happened in 238 of them.
But here are the known outcomes of the remaining pregnancies... There were 34 outcomes altogether at the time of the report, but 5 of them were still pending. Pfizer note that only 1 of the 29 known outcomes were normal, whilst 28 of the 29 outcomes resulted in the loss/death of the baby. This equates to 97% of all known outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child.
When we include the 5 cases where the outcome was still pending it equates to 82% of all outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child. This equates to an average of around 90% between the 82% and 97% figure.
Pfizer and Medicine Regulators hid dangers of Covid-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy due to Animal Study finding an increased risk of Birth Defects & Infertility
The limited animal study talked about in the official guidance actually uncovered the risk of significant harm to the developing foetus, but medicine regulators in the USA, UK and Australia actively chose to remove this information from public documents.
The actual study can be viewed in full here and is titled ‘Lack of effects on female fertility and prenatal and postnatal offspring development in rats with BNT162b2, a mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine‘.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0890623821000800?via%3Dihub
The study was performed on 42 female Wistar Han rats. Twenty-one were given the Pfizer Covid-19 injection, and 21 were not.
The truth of the matter is that they actively chose to cover it up.
We know this thanks to a ‘Freedom of Information (FOI) request made to the Australian Government Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).
A document titled ‘Delegate’s Overview and Request for ACV’s Advice‘ that was created on 11th January 2021 was published under the FOI request. Page 30 onwards of the document shows a ‘review of the product information’, and highlights changes that should be made to the ‘Non-clinical evaluation report’ prior to official publication.
“A combined fertility and developmental toxicity study in rats showed increased occurrence of supernumerary lumbar ribs in fetuses from COMIRNATY- treated female rats”.
Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal the Covid-19 Vaccine accumulates in the Ovaries
Another study, which can be found in the long list of confidential Pfizer documents that the FDA have been forced to publish via a court order here, was carried out on Wistar Han rats, 21 of which were female and 21 of which were male.
Each rat received a single intramuscular dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection and then the content and concentration of total radioactivity in blood, plasma and tissues were determined at pre-defined points following administration.
In other words, the scientists conducting the study measured how much of the Covid-19 injection has spread to other parts of the body such as the skin, liver, spleen, heart etc.
But one of the most concerning findings from the study is the fact that the Pfizer injection accumulates in the ovaries over time.
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M4_4223_185350.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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