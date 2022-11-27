China: Massive Anti-Lockdown Protests Erupt; Trudeau Grilled, Top World News 11/27/22

Ahead in today’s TOP news stories from around the world: After a deadly apartment fire that killed 10 including 2 children in a locked down area of Xinjiang, Chinese people have risen up in protest over it’s tyrannical zero-covid policy. Protests are calling for Xi Jinping to step down During Saturday evening demonstrations in Shanghai – the largest city in the country, people were openly heard shouting antigovernmental slogans such as “Xi Jinping, step down!” and “Communist party, step down!” the BBC reports.

Meanwhile Klaus Schwab says China is a roll model and he and EU Boss von der Leyden discuss “An important step to create the physical brain for digitization.”

Trudeau is making waves joining a Drag show the week he is brought before questioning and grilled over his response to the Freedom Convoy in Canada. All of that and much more!

NEW!!! AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!

Capital Punishment Purchase Capitol Punishment from HisGlory.TV