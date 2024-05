Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 More Spring Succession Planting! 🤩🐶

I found some more volunteer tomatoes in the old compost pile and replanted them. Iโ€™ve also planted green bean seeds in the tomatoes grow bags. And the second batch of cucumbers is growing well, as are the new okra seedlings! ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ๐Ÿคฉ๐Ÿถ





ย "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll