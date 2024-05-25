Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 More Spring Succession Planting! 🤩🐶

I found some more volunteer tomatoes in the old compost pile and replanted them. I’ve also planted green bean seeds in the tomatoes grow bags. And the second batch of cucumbers is growing well, as are the new okra seedlings! 👍🏾🤩🐶





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll