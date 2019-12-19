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Yoga for Winter Solstice - Restorative Yoga and Yin postures with festive music
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42 views • December 19, 2019
#yoagwithrebekah#bodyilluminate#bodyillumination
In this 60 Minute video prepare to destress and get inspired for the season's festivities. Join me for some soothing yin and restorative postures while listening to calming Christmas and holiday carols as well watching beautiful imagery and hearing an inspiring message.
Put on some comfy clothes, grab a mat and a couple of blocks - maybe a blanket. Goodness knows my hair bun is pretty messy! Hah.
Take some time out of your busy day to celebrate the coming SOLSTICE, the darkest night of the year as we journey back into light! Go inward and calm. All is well, all is bright.
Most of these seated yoga postures are suitable for beginning level students.
Welcome to Body Illumination!
The class begin right away but you may fast forward to 2:00 to begin practice.
Bookmark this practice and repeat to invigorate the upper body 2xs per week.
♥ For more details and variations visit:
http://bodyillumination.com/winter_so...
🔥🔥🔥Let me know how it goes in the comment section down below. Namaste 🔥🔥🔥
🌼 YOGA, MEDITATION, LOA, FITNESS and PILATES TSHIRTS
https://amzn.to/34OSj6l
♥ SUBSCRIBE TO BODYILLUMINATION (meditation, health and wellness techniques, fitness, yoga, pilates, vibrant eating, recipes, lifestyle more)
♥W E B S I T E:
http://bodyillumination.com
♥F A C E B O O K:
https://www.facebook.com/BodyIllumination/
♥Visit our B L O G:
http://bodyillumination.com/blog-2/
♥T W I T T E R:
https://twitter.com/BodyIllumin
@bodyillumin
♥SUBSCRIBE! Hit the bell for notifications!
♥ Subscribe To Our Newsletter
http://bodyillumination.com/newsletter/
I Saw Three Ships by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100189
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Carol Of The Bells by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Away In A Manger by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Bethlehem - Christmas by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100307
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Angels We Have Heard by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?collection=004&page=1
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Jingle Bells Calm by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100187
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Carol Of The Bells by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100270
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
© Copyright 2018 BodyIllumination
This content is strictly the opinion of Rebekah Aramini Lupo and Body Illumination and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions or beginning and exercise program. Neither Rebekah Aramini Lupo, Body Illumination, nor the publisher of this content take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any exercise nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
In this 60 Minute video prepare to destress and get inspired for the season's festivities. Join me for some soothing yin and restorative postures while listening to calming Christmas and holiday carols as well watching beautiful imagery and hearing an inspiring message.
Put on some comfy clothes, grab a mat and a couple of blocks - maybe a blanket. Goodness knows my hair bun is pretty messy! Hah.
Take some time out of your busy day to celebrate the coming SOLSTICE, the darkest night of the year as we journey back into light! Go inward and calm. All is well, all is bright.
Most of these seated yoga postures are suitable for beginning level students.
Welcome to Body Illumination!
The class begin right away but you may fast forward to 2:00 to begin practice.
Bookmark this practice and repeat to invigorate the upper body 2xs per week.
♥ For more details and variations visit:
http://bodyillumination.com/winter_so...
🔥🔥🔥Let me know how it goes in the comment section down below. Namaste 🔥🔥🔥
🌼 YOGA, MEDITATION, LOA, FITNESS and PILATES TSHIRTS
https://amzn.to/34OSj6l
♥ SUBSCRIBE TO BODYILLUMINATION (meditation, health and wellness techniques, fitness, yoga, pilates, vibrant eating, recipes, lifestyle more)
♥W E B S I T E:
http://bodyillumination.com
♥F A C E B O O K:
https://www.facebook.com/BodyIllumination/
♥Visit our B L O G:
http://bodyillumination.com/blog-2/
♥T W I T T E R:
https://twitter.com/BodyIllumin
@bodyillumin
♥SUBSCRIBE! Hit the bell for notifications!
♥ Subscribe To Our Newsletter
http://bodyillumination.com/newsletter/
I Saw Three Ships by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100189
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Carol Of The Bells by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Away In A Manger by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Bethlehem - Christmas by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100307
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Angels We Have Heard by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?collection=004&page=1
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Jingle Bells Calm by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100187
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Carol Of The Bells by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100270
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
© Copyright 2018 BodyIllumination
This content is strictly the opinion of Rebekah Aramini Lupo and Body Illumination and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions or beginning and exercise program. Neither Rebekah Aramini Lupo, Body Illumination, nor the publisher of this content take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any exercise nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
Keywords
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