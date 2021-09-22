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Tonight On The Kevin J. Johnston Show with guests, Stefanos and Tanya Gaw
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Tonight on the Kevin J. Johnson Show, we have a special guest, Tanya Gaw from Action 4 Canada to give us updates as to what is going on.
Kevin J. Johnston is facing 6 months of jail time for being a Journalist in #Canada. The court proceedings are at 8am #Calgary time / 10am #Toronto time on Wednesday, September 22.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
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Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #Calgarymayorelect #revivecalgary #voteforme #vote
Kevin J. Johnston is facing 6 months of jail time for being a Journalist in #Canada. The court proceedings are at 8am #Calgary time / 10am #Toronto time on Wednesday, September 22.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON:
subscribestar.com/kevinjjohnston
https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
kevinjjohnston.locals.com
linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston
mewe.com/I/kevinjjohnston
https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
tumblr.com/blog/kevinjjohnston
https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
minds.com/KevinJJohnston/
https://freetalk.app/Kevinjjohnston
https://parler.com/#/user/Kevinjjohnston
librti.com/kevinjjohnston
https://slyde.network/i/58409-3C1CA88E
https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston
gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston
Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #Calgarymayorelect #revivecalgary #voteforme #vote
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